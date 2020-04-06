FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of FormFactor worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after acquiring an additional 73,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FORM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

FormFactor stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

