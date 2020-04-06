Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $141,778.78

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $141,778.78 and $488.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 50.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

