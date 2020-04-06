Fortuna Silver Mines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,623 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 1,811 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,584,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,492,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

