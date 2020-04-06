Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 354.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,805 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Fossil Group worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

In other Fossil Group news, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 60,370 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $265,024.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 173,362 shares of company stock valued at $711,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

