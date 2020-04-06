Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 918,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,886,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 11.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.