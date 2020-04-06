Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,898,517 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,675,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 15.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.43% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after buying an additional 99,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,773,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,366,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.99. 59,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,025. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9144 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.