Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,406. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

