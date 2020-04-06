Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,930 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. 1,073,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

