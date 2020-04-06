Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.52.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $20.25 on Monday, reaching $257.28. 3,620,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.01 and its 200-day moving average is $288.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

