Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.68. 309,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

