Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 786.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,291 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in SYSCO by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in SYSCO by 105.6% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in SYSCO by 55.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in SYSCO by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.14. 153,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,290,989. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

