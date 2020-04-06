Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 685.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE USB traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

