Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,660,000 after buying an additional 167,659 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after buying an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $6.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

