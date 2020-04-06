Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.73. 1,595,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,249,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

