Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 737,837 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3,799.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,837 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 13.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $113,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,950,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

