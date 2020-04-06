Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246,818 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,818 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 98,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. 7,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,728. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

