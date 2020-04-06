Fountain Hits One Day Volume of $36,729.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $36,729.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.27 or 0.02569193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00200152 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

