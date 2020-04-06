Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 252,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 629.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 67,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

