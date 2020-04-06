FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) PT Lowered to $20.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

FOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.