FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $20.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. 153,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $5,456,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in FOX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in FOX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in FOX by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

