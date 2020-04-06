Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 6,938 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of State Street worth $49,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $52.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

