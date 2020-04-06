Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 218,583 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218,583 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.58% of Flex worth $37,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 61,850 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,424,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after buying an additional 2,269,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEX stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.