Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,152 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 92,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 5.20% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $15,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after acquiring an additional 505,128 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $8,670,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $4,596,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COLL opened at $16.13 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

