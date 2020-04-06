Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 381,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of ABIOMED worth $39,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.80.

ABMD stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $176.32. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $288.09.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

