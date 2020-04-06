Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Grand Canyon Education worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 965,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,505,000 after purchasing an additional 686,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of LOPE opened at $71.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.