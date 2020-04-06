Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Cognex worth $34,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.83.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.