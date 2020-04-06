Franklin Resources Inc. Has $35.85 Million Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.24% of RingCentral worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $223.76 on Monday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

