Franklin Resources Inc. Has $38.48 Million Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of US Ecology worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECOL. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Shares of ECOL opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.98. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Ecology news, Director Stephen A. Romano bought 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

