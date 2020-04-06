Franklin Resources Inc. Has $39.38 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $39,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 359,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Shares of LILA opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $99,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.