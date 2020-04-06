Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.80% of Immunomedics worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,767,000 after buying an additional 220,086 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 70,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.