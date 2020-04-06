Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $33.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

