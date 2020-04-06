Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,578 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of Atmos Energy worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $94.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

