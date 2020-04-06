Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,914 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Liberty Latin America worth $36,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 128,531 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 34,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after buying an additional 272,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LILAK. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

