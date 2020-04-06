Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,078 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of VF worth $37,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after buying an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in VF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after buying an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after buying an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after buying an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $48.88 on Monday. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

