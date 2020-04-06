Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 9,856.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996,985 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.05% of New Jersey Resources worth $44,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 178,181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

