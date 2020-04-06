Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,844 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.61% of Logitech International worth $48,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,760 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 712,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after purchasing an additional 446,612 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

