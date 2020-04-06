Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 203,829 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 203,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $361.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.69.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

