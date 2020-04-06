Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 24,411 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,411 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

