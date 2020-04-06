Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 29,041 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $34,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $155,776,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,483,000 after buying an additional 109,320 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $328.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.63. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

