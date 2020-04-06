Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 311,230 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311,230 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of ABM Industries worth $34,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. ABM Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.97.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.