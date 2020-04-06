Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 803,939 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803,939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Pinterest worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $175,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pinterest by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,753,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,317 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

