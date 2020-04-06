Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234,588 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.21% of NeoGenomics worth $37,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $24.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

