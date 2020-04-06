Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,335 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,471,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,545,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,990,000 after buying an additional 1,346,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,230,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $177,843,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,928,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,810,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.23. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

