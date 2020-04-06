Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €59.00 ($68.60).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

FRA:FRA opened at €38.80 ($45.12) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.49.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

