Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €39.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRA. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.73 ($65.97).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

FRA FRA traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €40.64 ($47.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,806 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.49. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.