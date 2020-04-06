FREE Coin (FREE) Price Hits $0.0000

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $601,883.21 and approximately $4,400.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.