freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €14.00 ($16.28) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.70 ($18.26) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.47 ($22.64).

FRA:FNTN opened at €16.03 ($18.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.61. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

