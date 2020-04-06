Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Purchases $355,500.09 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $355,500.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,100 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $36,654.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,802 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $60,061.66.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,728 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $95,231.36.

On Monday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,724 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,848.64.

On Monday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,650 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,689.50.

On Friday, March 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,305 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $28,250.04.

NASDAQ FEIM traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 50,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,877. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FEIM shares. TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

