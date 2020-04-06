Freshpet Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -994.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Freshpet by 12.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Freshpet by 21.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

