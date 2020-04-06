Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

FNLPF opened at $7.70 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

